I&B Ministry issues advisory against advertising of online betting platforms

The concern is about the financial and socio-economic risk these platforms cause and that their ads are misleading.
Stop advertising online betting platforms advises the I&B Ministry to print, digital, electronic, and social media publishers.
The ministry, in an advisory, says concerns have been raised that such platforms promote betting and gambling which is prohibited in India and that it “poses a significant financial and socio-economic risk for the consumers, especially youth and children.”
It also says the advertisements of online betting are misleading and do not comply with the guidelines of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.
Cover image courtesy: Chris Liverani on Unsplash