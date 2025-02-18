Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor swap playlists in new Spotify ad

Spotify India’s latest ad film has captivated audiences online, featuring Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of renowned actor Saif Ali Khan.

Set against the romantic backdrop of Valentine’s Day, the ad captures the playful yet heartfelt struggle between the two as they strive to find the perfect gifts for one another. To enhance the significance and personalisation of their gifts, they skilfully assemble distinctive Spotify playlists that embody their preferences and shared experiences.

Adding a nostalgic touch, the ad also cleverly references the iconic 2003 Bollywood film Kal Ho Na Ho, which starred Saif Ali Khan. Memorable phrases such as “6 din ladki in” and “Lal mere dil ka haal hai” resonate with fans of the iconic film.

This ad's timing is particularly important, given that both Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan are set to release their highly anticipated Netflix rom-com, Nadaanian. This film marks Ibrahim Ali Khan's acting debut and is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Spotify and Bollywood partnerships

Spotify maintains a consistent relationship with Bollywood through various promotional activities and curated playlists. These collaborations have become a frequent part of Spotify’s strategy which seeks to strengthen its presence in the Indian music market.

A few months ago, the music streaming platform partnered with Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri for the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, where they promoted the movie's soundtrack through a Spotify ad campaign launched in October 2024.

According to reports, Bollywood music is one of the strongest verticals on Spotify India. Since its launch in India, Spotify has focused on curating local content, including Bollywood music, and has expanded its offerings significantly. The platform currently features over 600 locally curated playlists, including those dedicated to Bollywood hits.