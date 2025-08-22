Ibrahim Ali Khan and Tania Shroff front PUMA’s new Speedcat campaign

PUMA is putting the spotlight back on one of its most iconic sneakers with a fresh, culture-first campaign for Speedcat with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Tania Shroff. The new campaign taps into the vibe of a generation that thrives on mixing heritage with now.

Leading the India campaign this season are PUMA faces Ibrahim Ali Khan and Tania Shroff — two names at the intersection of fashion, culture, and influence. In an exclusive Speedcat-fuelled shoot with PUMA India, the duo brings Speedcat’s versatility to life — cruising seamlessly from streets to after parties, off-duty ease to front-row polish. Together, Ibrahim & Tania set the tone for how the iconic shoe is being reimagined for the new generation. The vibe is aspirational but never out of reach — just the way Gen Z likes it.

To back the campaign, PUMA has stacked the deck with over 40 Speedcat variants for Autumn/Winter 2025 — from suede and leather to ballet-core inspired silver editions and motorsport nods with tongue flaps.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, actor and PUMA India ambassador says, “I love the archives and find the Speedcat a great sneaker to wear. I can throw it on for brunch, wear it for production meetings, or take it straight into the night, and it always makes the right kind of noise. The Speedcat has that effortless blend of heritage and style, making it a bold statement in every setting.”

Tania Shroff, cultural curator and the face of Speedcat in India, adds, “The Speedcat is an icon I’ve loved ever since it shifted from the pit lane to the streets of New York. Sleek and versatile, it’s a sneaker that can elevate any outfit, something that was truly on display during the PUMA shoot with Ibrahim. The Speedcat brings an air of retro chic, and with so many colourways and fiery styles releasing this season, I’m excited to take the Speedcat from day to night, wherever the moment leads.”

Commenting on the occasion, Shreya Sachdev, head of marketing, PUMA India, says, “The PUMA Speedcat isn’t just a sneaker – it is symbolic of PUMA’s strong heritage and long-standing history of cultural firsts. Its sleek and stylish design, comfortable low-profile silhouette and a vast variety of unique colours to choose from, make it perfect for everything from brunch to a night out. Having taken over the streets globally, Speedcat is now set to be the IT sneaker for India this season.”

The new PUMA Speedcat is available starting August, on PUMA.com, PUMA flagship stores, and select PUMA stockists.

Reintroduced from the archive for its 25th anniversary, the PUMA Speedcat made its official return in the summer of 2024, earning celebrity co-signs and proving its sell-out appeal. The iconic performance racing-inspired silhouette has since been treated to collaborations and limited-edition releases, continually evolving with each iteration. The PUMA Speedcat continues to be redefined as it is adopted by the trendsetters and pace-setters of each new generation, including Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Rośe, Sophie Turner and Emily Ratajkowski.