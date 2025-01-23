ICC unveils 'All On The Line' campaign for Men’s Champions Trophy 2025

The International Cricket Council (ICC) launched the "All On The Line" campaign for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025. The campaign film highlights the importance of each match in the Champions Trophy. Featuring Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Nabi, Phil Salt, Shadab Khan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, the film focuses on the pressure to win the Champions Trophy and the White Jackets.

Advertisment

The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy will be hosted by Pakistan, with four matches in the UAE, from February 19 to March 9, 2025. The tournament will feature the top eight cricketing nations playing 15 matches.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya remarked: “The return of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy is a significant boost to cricket, adding depth and context to the One-Day format. This iconic tournament promises to reignite excitement among fans and players alike. India is ready to showcase its unique brand of cricket, with every player committed to bringing the trophy home again.”

England batter Phil Salt commented: "Playing for England in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy is a huge honour. We know it’s going to be a very competitive tournament but we have an exciting group and we are going to give it our best effort to lift the trophy”.

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi said: “It’s Afghanistan’s first time at the Men’s Champions Trophy, we can’t wait to compete against the best of the best and make our nation proud."

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi added: “For Pakistan, cricket is more than a game—it’s our passion, our pride, our identity and as defending Champions and tournament hosts, there’s everything to play for. I’m sure the whole of Pakistan is eagerly awaiting the 19 of February, it’ll be a spectacle like no other.”