ICD wins brand strategy and design service mandate for Sleepwell Website

Itu Chaudhuri Design (ICD), an idea-led design firm has won the brand strategy and design services mandate for Sleepwell, India's leading mattress brand.
As part of the mandate, ICD will reposition the brand as a way of a lifestyle brand for contemporary audiences, against the tide of new online brands. The studio specializes in brand strategy and design services in branding, digital product design, editorial planning & design, communication, and packaging.
Sleepwell has curated its administrations to turn into a one-stop destination for all the mattress and bedding requirements. With the blend of unique technologies, they make sure to strike that perfect balance between the latest advancements and their customers’ needs."It’s the right time to leverage the power of digital marketing while we help our customers to achieve ultimate comfort. We are very much aware of ICD's capacities in the brand strategy and design services and are glad to join forces with them to reinforce our online presence." Sumit Seghal, business head, Sleepwell.
Itu Chaudhuri, founder, ICD, said "We’re excited to onboard Sleepwell, and we anticipate an incredible journey ahead. Our strategy for each customer is customized according to their business objectives. With Sleepwell, we have a system that centers around the strategy, copywriting, website design, and development & art direction."