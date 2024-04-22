ICICI Bank strengthens support for senior citizens in latest campaign

Akash Raghav, state head- West Bengal and North East, ICICI Bank said, “We have undertaken multi-pronged steps to enhance hassle-free, seamless and convenient banking experience to the senior citizens in West Bengal as part of our aim to become their preferred bank of choice. We have also launched ‘Tarar Khonje’ which offers an opportunity to the residents and NRIs of the state who are above 50 years to showcase their talent. With over 5,000 registrations in just a few weeks, this initiative has garnered significant interest and participation. Through this campaign, our aim is to celebrate the artistic and cultural prowess of Bengal's talented residents.”