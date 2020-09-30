ICICI Lombard cautions against pizza, burger temptations as India ‘unlocks‘

The ad film revolves around a conversation between the heart, stomach and brain, showcasing the eternal conflict between temptations and a healthy lifestyle.
On the occasion of World Heart Day (September 29), general insurance company ICICI Lombard released an ad with an interesting take on our eating habits during COVID-induced lockdown. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the film puts the focus on our heart health.
The 80-second-long film revolves around a conversation between the heart, stomach and brain. It showcases the eternal conflict between temptations and a healthy lifestyle. The stomach, true to its reputation, is tempting the protagonist to order junk food, whereas the heart advises him to continue the healthy eating habits he has acquired during lockdown.
In the film, ICICI Lombard reminds consumers to ‘listen to your heart for a healthy life’ and not give in to temptations, as more enticing eateries open up as India continues to ’unlock’. It’s a good thing to #RestartRight and not go back to the same old unhealthy lifestyle.
Speaking on the film and the idea, Talha Bin Mohsin, ECD, Ogilvy Mumbai, said, in a press release, “The lockdown turned out to be a blessing in disguise as far as our health and eating habits were concerned. People had to resort to homemade healthy food, a habit that was imposed on them by circumstances, rather than choice.”
“But now when life is restarting, the old unhealthy temptations are coming back to lure us. Old habits that have kept our hearts unhealthy. Through this World Heart Day commercial, we wanted everyone to listen to their hearts' healthy wishes by fighting these temptations and keeping up with their healthy lifestyle.”
