ICICI Lombard cautions against pizza, burger temptations as India ‘unlocks‘

Speaking on the film and the idea, Talha Bin Mohsin, ECD, Ogilvy Mumbai, said, in a press release, “The lockdown turned out to be a blessing in disguise as far as our health and eating habits were concerned. People had to resort to homemade healthy food, a habit that was imposed on them by circumstances, rather than choice.”

“But now when life is restarting, the old unhealthy temptations are coming back to lure us. Old habits that have kept our hearts unhealthy. Through this World Heart Day commercial, we wanted everyone to listen to their hearts' healthy wishes by fighting these temptations and keeping up with their healthy lifestyle.”