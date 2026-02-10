ICICI Lombard marks 25 years with new brand campaign

ICICI Lombard has launched a new brand campaign titled ‘25 Years of keeping promises’ to mark 25 years of operations in India’s general insurance market. The campaign reflects on the company’s journey and its relationship with customers, partners and stakeholders over the past two and a half decades.

The campaign centres on the theme of gratitude, acknowledging the trust placed in the insurer by its customers. It draws from the brand’s long-running philosophy of ‘Nibhaye Vaade’, which has shaped its approach to insurance across health, motor and travel segments.



At the core of the campaign is a brand film built around the visual metaphor of an origami bird, used to represent aspirations that require protection to grow. The film places the motif within everyday situations, linking insurance to routine life moments rather than exceptional events.

According to the company, the narrative focuses on responsibility and consistency, highlighting how protection enables people to pursue personal goals while managing uncertainty. The film’s soundtrack functions as a tribute to customers and their continued trust in the brand.

Speaking on the campaign, Sheena Kapoor - head Marketing, Corporate Communications & CSR, ICICI Lombard, said: “Our journey of 25 years has been shaped by one simple belief – that insurance should empower people to move forward with confidence. The film beautifully captures slice-of-life moments, showcasing our suite of solutions and, through the recurring motif of an origami bird, symbolises how we carefully shape protection and give wings to our customers’ dreams. Having served over 500 million customers and stood by them through more than 60 million claims, we have seen first-hand how protection, when delivered with care and consistency, enables aspirations and fulfils dreams. This campaign, an ode to our customers, reflects our journey of honouring trust, keeping promises and quietly supporting customers as they pursue what matters most to them.”

The campaign will be rolled out across television, digital, social, print and select on-ground touchpoints as part of the company’s year-long 25th anniversary engagement.