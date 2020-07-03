ICICI Lombard revamps health insurance portfolio, offers new features

Talha Bin Mohsin and Mahesh Parab, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy Mumbai: The new normal has brought with it new uncertainties that have left us with a lot of unanswered questions. We all are trying to make sense of the new range of dos and don’ts. But even in these testing times, we wanted to tell people that ICICI Lombard has suitably adapted its services to help its customers adapt to the new normal, seamlessly. While the world awaits a restart, our new health insurance solutions are here to make it right.