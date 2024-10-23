ICICI Lombard unveils TripSecure+ as a travel buddy in new campaign

Planning a trip often evokes two types of travellers—those who worry about every detail and those who embrace the adventure with carefree enthusiasm. ICICI Lombard, a private general insurer, captures this familiar dynamic in its latest campaign for TripSecure+, introducing it as the essential travel companion that offers peace of mind from the moment travel planning begins.

The campaign is a relatable family preparing for an Italian vacation, where the daughter's confidence juxtaposes her father’s anxious nature. While she packs calmly, her father frets over common travel worries—whether the visa has arrived, car safety abroad, and the risks of adventure sports. Each of his concerns is met with his daughter's assured reply, "Travel partner hai na!". This simple phrase reinforces the idea that with TripSecure+, every worry, from medical emergencies to lost luggage, is covered.

The campaign redefines travel insurance as a vital part of trip planning, a partner who has it all covered and is not just an afterthought. ICICI Lombard TripSecure+ transforms pre-travel anxieties into assurances, with AI-powered personalisation that adapts to every travel style, ensuring peace of mind for every journey, ensuring travellers can focus on the excitement of the journey, knowing their travel partner is looking after the rest.

As the campaign tagline fittingly states, “ICICI Lombard ka AI-powered TripSecure+ Travel Insurance, Humara Travel Partner!”

The campaign addresses a wide range of travel concerns, from visa rejections and adventure sports risks to PEDs (Pre-existing Diseases) like the father's blood pressure and car rentals. Each scenario is resolved with the reassurance that TripSecure+, ICICI Lombard’s AI-powered travel insurance, is there to safeguard every aspect of the trip. By weaving together real-life travel anxieties and solutions, the campaign showcases how TripSecure+ anticipates and mitigates potential travel risks, offering tailored coverage to fit the unique needs of every traveller.

Just as the ad bridges the gap between anxious parents and carefree children, ICICI Lombard’s TripSecure+ bridges the gap between travel dreams and worry-free realities, offering comprehensive solutions.