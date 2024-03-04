ICICI Prudential Life reshapes life insurance narrative with ‘Zimmedari lagey pyaari’ campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign is conceived and scripted by Leo Burnett.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance unveils its latest brand campaign, Zimmedari lagey pyaari (Responsibilities make life beautiful) reaffirming its commitment as a trusted partner to customers in their financial journey. This campaign aims to redefine responsibility as an expression of ‘Affection and Concern.’
The campaign brings alive a fresh perspective on the concept of responsibility by showcasing how life is shaped by the way individuals handle their responsibilities.
The film, directed by Prashant Madan, showcases emotionally touching moments which bring a smile to the viewer’s face, as they identify with relatable slice of life moments. Whether it's a new mother struggling to comfort a crying child or a father's determined yet futile efforts to make the perfect breakfast, the film communicates the notion that while responsibility is an ongoing journey, it ultimately brings fulfilment and satisfaction. The campaign fortifies the company’s commitment to being a trusted life insurance partner.
The campaign conceived and scripted by Leo Burnett will be broadcast across TV channels in five languages– Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali encompassing a significant number of ad spots over a specific duration. This campaign will also be showcased on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) for which it has stitched partnerships with prominent influencers. Additionally, a caller tune for the campaign is being created to enhance reach.
Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Anup Bagchi, MD and CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said, “The launch of our new brand campaign “Zimmedari lagey pyaari” showcases responsibility as an ‘Expression of Affection’ and marks a milestone in reshaping the life insurance narrative. The underlying thought of the campaign is to reposition life insurance as equipping individuals to fulfil their responsibility.”
He further added, “Our comprehensive suite of term Insurance, long-term savings and retirement solutions coupled with our philosophy of the right product to the right customer plays a pivotal role in enabling our customers to provide financial security to their families and fulfil their responsibility.”
Amit Palta, chief distribution officer, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said, “We believe fulfilling responsibilities towards loved ones is a profound commitment, reflecting love and care. This campaign is a testament to our continued efforts to redefine the value life insurance provides individuals and families. The campaign is the first brand initiative of the Company after a decade. It showcases instances of individuals caring for their loved ones, which strikes an emotional chord with viewers.”
He added, “The “Zimmedari lagey pyaari” campaign effectively communicates responsibility as an expression of love and care. The objective of the campaign is to build an emotional connect with diverse demographics using humour while highlighting the universal desire for safety and well-being of loved ones.”