ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund launches ‘Sapno ki Kishte’ campaign for Women's Day

The campaign highlights the financial challenges faced by women and the importance of securing the future through SIP.
This International Women's Day, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund unveils its latest campaign Sapno ki Kishte, narrating the journey of a mother and her son. Through a poignant narrative, the campaign captures the woman’s determination to fulfil her son's dream of owning a car, despite her every day challenges. The campaign highlights the need for financial awareness amongst women and securing the future through Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) route.
The campaign sheds light on the daily sacrifices and resilience of women, emphasising their pivotal role they play in shaping the dreams and aspirations of their families. As the story unfolds, viewers witness a woman’s unwavering strength and perseverance.
Abhijit Shah, head marketing, digital and customer experience, ICICI Prudential AMC, emphasised the importance of the campaign in recognising and celebrating the contributions of women. He stated, "At ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, we believe in empowering individuals to achieve their financial goals, regardless of their circumstances. Through this campaign, we aim to honor the unbeatable spirit of women and how Mutual Funds offers a pathway to secure their families future.”
The campaign underscores the benefits of investing in Mutual Funds as a means to secure financial stability and pursue long-term goals. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund remains committed to supporting individuals in their journey towards financial independence.
The campaign will reach the masses via company’s multiple digital channels like YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.