ICICI Prudential's Mother’s Day campaign urges smart investing

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has launched its latest brand campaign, "Maa Sab Jaanti Hai", for Mother’s Day, highlighting how mothers instinctively make the best decisions for their children's lives and futures.

The campaign highlights the unique wisdom of mothers, focusing on the dynamic between an overconfident son and his practical mother. Through light banter, the mother encourages her son to move beyond saving and start investing through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) in a mutual fund.

The film opens with the son dreaming big— envisioning vacations abroad, quitting his job to start a business, and purchasing a luxury car; all based on limited savings. But each time, his mother grounds him with witty remarks like, “Tere liye Manali hi theek hai,” and “Tere liye yehi job theek hai.” Her dry wit is not just humour— it subtly highlights a deeper message: evolving one's financial habits is essential to achieving real growth.

The turning point arrives when the mother gently challenges her son: "Tumne apne paiso pe bhi toh limit laga rakhi hai. Sirf ‘savings’ ki aadat hai… investment ki nahi." She then introduces him to ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund to unlock the growth potential of savings by investing in mutual funds through SIPs.

The campaign’s tagline, “Savings ki aadat badloge nahi, toh badhoge nahi,” emphasises that in today’s world, saving alone isn’t enough; investing is crucial for long-term wealth creation.

Abhijit Shah, chief marketing and digital business officer, ICICI Prudential AMC said, “This campaign beautifully weaves emotion with education. Mothers turn hopes into plans with unwavering support and smart decisions, helping kids convert their dreams into realities. Through a relatable and light-hearted banter between a mother and her son, we hope to inspire individuals to go beyond habitual saving and embrace the power of investing in mutual funds for a stronger financial future."

The digital film will be released across platforms including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and X.