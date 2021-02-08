iCubesWire bags digital mandate for Biryani by Kilo

The brand awarded its digital duties to the agency ensuing a multi-agency pitch.
iCubeswire, India’s leading 360° digital marketing agency and affiliate network, has successfully bagged the digital mandate for one of the paramount F&B brands, Biryani by Kilo. The brand awarded its digital duties to the agency ensuing a multi-agency pitch. The agency will be at the helm of steering the brand’s digital communication across social media channels and will exercise strategies ranging from media spends, social media marketing to conceptualizing creative digital campaigns coupled with social listening and online reputation management.
On the association, Vishal Jindal, co-founder & Co CEO, Biryani by Kilo, opines, “we are glad to onboard iCubesWire as the brand’s digital marketing agency. With more than a decade worth of experience, iCubesWire reflects considerable commitment towards clients and in attaining their goals. Their keen understanding of the market and a strong foothold in the industry set them apart from the rest. We are looking forward to taking the lead in digital with iCubesWire at our side and setting the sky as our limit.”
Speaking on the win, Sahil Chopra, founder & CEO, iCubesWire, says, “It’s a great win for iCubesWire, and we are very glad to add Biryani by Kilo to our list of prestigious clients. We are geared up to don our thinking hats and come up with innovative strategies to spread the astonishing aroma of Biryani by Kilo across the country and ensure business growth. We hope our commitment and learnings will help us to strengthen the bond with Biryani by Kilo even further."