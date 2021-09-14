iCubesWire bags digital marketing mandate for Saya Homes

The agency won the account for Saya, following a multi-agency pitch.
iCubesWire, a leading 360° digital marketing solutions provider in Gurugram, has bagged the digital and creative mandate for Saya Homes, a prominent name in the real estate of Delhi NCR. The agency won the account for Saya, following a multi-agency pitch, and will now be responsible for developing communication and strategy for the brand across digital and offline media channels.
On this association Vipin Modi, Sales Head, Saya Homes says, “iCubesWire with their experience with real estate marketing is what won our confidence. We at Saya Homes believe in investing in quality and commitment and earn smiles and trust. And since iCubesWire shares the same vision and aligns with its creativity and strategy, we are glad to have them onboarded as our creative agency.
Sharing his views on the association, Sahil Chopra, founder, CEO, iCubesWire, says, “We are delighted to onboard Saya Homes in the list of our esteemed clients. We hope to reach new heights for the brand through our complete solutions.”