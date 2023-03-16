iCubesWire expands its Rich Media Studio ahead of IPL

The company has also launched a set of customized technology based rich media formats for brands across industries.
iCubesWire, a leading global ad-tech digital conglomerate, has announced the expansion of its Rich Media Studio with IPL-based rich media innovations. In addition, the company has launched a set of customized technology based rich media formats for brands across industries, including Fantasy Gaming, apparels, beverages, and more.
These one-of-a-kind rich media formats have been designed to offer a more engaging and interactive experience for consumers. By using customized and technology-driven rich media formats, brands can create engaging and interactive campaigns to capture the attention of consumers and leave a lasting impression. In addition, with iCubesWire's IPL-based rich media innovations, brands can leverage the excitement of the event to maximize their visibility and reach a wider audience.
Sahil Chopra, founder & CEO, iCubesWire, said, "We are very excited to launch customized ad formats with tech innovations for our valued brands. The IPL is a highly anticipated event that attracts a large audience, making it an ideal platform for brands to reach a vast and engaged audience. These innovative solutions will increase brand awareness and provide a unique and memorable experience for the audience, resulting in better engagement and recall."
These unique and creative rich media solutions are set to give brands a competitive edge, with technology at the back, the brands can capture user data and also offer customized rich media innovations based on those logics and data points.