iCubesWire wins creative & digital mandate for Mankind Pharma's PetStar

iCubesWire, an ad tech-based Digital Marketing Conglomerate, secured the Digital Media mandate for Mankind Pharma's Dog Food Brand, PetStar.
PetStar is a pet food brand engaged in the business of nutritious food for pets. The mandate includes boosting the brand's online presence, spearheading digital branding, SEO, media planning, and designing social media campaigns.
Commenting on the association, PetStar spokesperson, said, "With this new partnership, we aim to develop an online brand identity for PetStar that appeals to the target audience. In addition, our target is to reach a larger audience through relatable and up-to-date content. "
Adding on the win, Sahil Chopra, Founder and CEO, iCubesWire, says, "We're thrilled to partner with Mankind Pharma, and are looking forward to connecting their brand, 'PetStar,' with its target audience. With our team working on cutting-edge strategies, we aim to position PetStar as one of the top choices for the target group."