iD Fresh campaign showcases ready-to-use batter for homemade taste

The campaign is conceptualised and produced by Saritha Rajagopal, creative director of iD Fresh Food.
iD Fresh Food announced the launch of its new TV campaign, emphasising the message 'a promise is a promise.' The campaign focuses on iD Fresh's commitment to delivering fresh idlis and crispy dosas, highlighting the brand's core promise.
The campaign highlights iD Fresh’s journey of overcoming challenges and its commitment to delivering fresh, natural products without chemicals or preservatives.
Commenting on the new TVC, Rajat Diwaker, CEO India, iD Fresh Food, said, “Our new campaign reflects a timeless truth – that a promise made with love should always be kept. Through this video, we aim to showcase not only the quality and taste of our products but also the heartfelt connections they help to nurture. iD Fresh is about more than just food; it’s about maintaining traditions and creating moments of happiness. We understand that today’s consumers value the tradition of home-cooked meals, and with our batter, we’re making it convenient for them to enjoy that experience without compromise.”
Saritha Rajagopal, creative director, iD Fresh Food, added, “The essence of this campaign lies in the promise of delivering the same freshness and taste as a homemade meal. Consumers today seek products that replicate the authentic, homemade taste they love, and with iD Fresh, we’ve ensured that each batch of batter lives up to that expectation. We are excited to present this new TVC, which beautifully captures the nostalgia and joy of enjoying traditional idlis and dosas, made effortlessly with iD Fresh. It’s our way of celebrating the simple yet profound promises that bring families together and the trust our consumers have in us to consistently deliver quality and freshness.”
The campaign shows a grandmother preparing to make idli and dosa batter from scratch for her grandchildren. Her daughter introduces iD Fresh's ready-to-use batter, offering the same homemade taste and quality. The campaign emphasises iD's promise of delivering soft idlis and crispy dosas effortlessly.
The campaign will be launched on iD Fresh's social media channels with the ad set to go live in multiple languages including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu. The TVC promises to resonate with audiences across the country.