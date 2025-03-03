iD Fresh expands breakfast range with launch of instant homestyle sambar

iD Fresh Food, a fresh food brand, announced its foray into the Rs. 5,000-crore ready to heat market with the launch of instant and authentic homestyle Sambar. With this launch, the brand aims to expand its convenient breakfast portfolio and offer a complete range for modern consumers who seek both convenience and authentic home-cooked taste.

iD Fresh Sambar enters the ready-to-heat market, expected to reach $1.29 billion by 2025 with a 13.41% CAGR through 2029. Growing nuclear households and double-income families are driving demand for convenient, high-quality meals.

Speaking on the launch, Rajat Diwaker, CEO (India) of iD Fresh Food, said, “At iD Fresh, we are constantly innovating to bring fresh, wholesome, and convenient food solutions to Indian consumers. Our Ready-to-Heat Fresh Sambar is designed to complete the breakfast experience, making it easier than ever to enjoy a delicious, homemade-style meal without the time-consuming preparation. We are confident that this launch will redefine how consumers experience Sambar at home.”

iD’s Fresh Sambar uses advanced thermisation technology for heat treatment, and is free from preservatives or additives. Made with 11 ingredients and whole vegetables, it offers rich, natural flavours reminiscent of homemade meals. Ready in minutes, it’s a clean, fresh, and nutritious choice for busy households. This new addition perfectly complements iD’s popular Idly & Dosa Batter, Parotas, and Chutneys, making breakfast a complete and enjoyable experience.

Enakshi Dasgupta, head of new product development at iD Fresh Food, further emphasised, “Our mission has always been to create products that uphold the highest standards of freshness and quality. We have carefully sourced ingredients and perfected the recipe to bring consumers a truly homestyle Sambar that is convenient, authentic and nourishing.”

The Ready-to-Heat Fresh Sambar will be available on all e-commerce platforms in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi. The general trade launch will take place mid March in Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune.