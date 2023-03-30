iD Fresh Food's innovative print campaign with 'skip ad' feature

With the aim of 'TransparenSee', the brand shows concern on apprehensions on the ingredients used, to its users.
How many times have we come across the 'skip ads' option on Youtube channels? This concept is relatively old but, finding a 'skip ad' option in print advertising seems to be a very new concept for users. iD Fresh Food (India) on World Idly Day has come up with a first print advertisement to have a 'skip ad' call to action.
The ad is published on the front page of Delhi Times and Bangalore Times. The front page which shows the 'Skip ad' option takes the readers to the second page which reads 'Don't believe this ad. Question our CEO instead.'
Through this ad campaign, the brand aims for 'TransparenSee' and shows concerns to its users on apprehensions on the ingredients used.
Sharing the ad on his LinkedIn post, PC Musthafa, the CEO of iD Fresh Food shares, "I invite you all to join me on an online Live Tour of our Bangalore factory today, 30th March, at 12pm IST. You can ask me questions on the link given below and I'll be happy to answer them. See you in a few hours. Happy World Idly Day!"