iD Fresh launches Vada Batter 2.0 - Your Vada, your way Da!

The product in new and innovative packaging is available in Bengaluru and soon to be launched in other key markets across India.
iD Fresh Food, India’s largest and most loved fresh food brand, announced the launch of iD Squeeze & Fry Vada Batter 2.0. Based on the consumer feedback, iD Fresh Food has introduced a unique product packaging that is set to create a new benchmark in the food industry. The new packaging will include a resealable section that allows consumers to add their preferred masalas/condiments into the vada batter. Besides, the upgraded spout not only ensures that finer particles can pass through it, but also that the batter doesn’t stick around the area. This time the pack has been revamped with a transparent window to see if the masala is mixed.
As part of Vada 2.0, the company has launched an exciting campaign titled This campaign is an attempt to convey iD's new and innovative approach to preparing vada that is customizable and could be made according to one’s personal taste.
What’s more, a transparent section in the front of the pack helps consumers to check if the added masala/condiments are mixed well with the batter. You can now personalize your favourite vadas by spicing up the batter with onions, pepper, ginger, or whatever you fancy, in a jiffy, without any hassle! The product is available in Bangalore and will soon be launched in other cities in the coming months.
Back in 2018, when the company launched its patented, squeeze-and-fry packaging design for vada batter – a Harvard Business School Case Study – the rationale was to identify customer problems and solve them, using common sense. Now with the 2.0 version, the idea is to enhance the customer experience and usability. iD Squeeze & Fry Vada Batter 2.0 will be available in Bengaluru and will soon be launched in other key markets across India.
Commenting on its latest innovation, PC Musthafa, CEO and co-founder of iD Fresh Food, said, “I am a firm believer in keeping things simple. It took us three years and countless failed attempts to get the packaging right for the vada batter the first time. In order to get the hole in the centre of the vada, we had to blend the complex art of traditional vada-making with the simple science of modern technology. In its upgraded version, we have incorporated all the valuable customer feedback we have received over the years in order to deliver a better product and happier customer experience, without compromising on health, taste, or convenience factors. At iD, we have always listened to our customers and we will continue to do so. I’m excited to find out the customer response to iD Squeeze & Fry Vada Batter 2.0.”
Since iD Fresh Food’s inception in 2005, the Bengaluru-based company has produced and delivered a wide range of ready-to-cook, fresh Indian foods, without the use of any chemicals, preservatives, artificial colours, or flavours. Today, the brand exemplifies the merits of bringing together the best of innovation and tradition in food as well as food packaging.
Rahul Gandhi, chief marketing officer, iD Fresh Food, noted, “The innovation is simple, yet effective. At iD, we believe that innovation is not about cutting-edge technology or billion-dollar investments; it’s about addressing customer needs in a responsive manner. Our customer-centric approach to innovation ensures that all our products are aligned with the emotional quotient and lifestyles of consumers. iD Vada Batter, made with good quality urad dal and rice flour, makes the homemade vadas tasty and healthy. Besides, you can now personalize the crispy, golden delights the way you love them! "iD, as a brand, firmly believes in assisting homemakers, and we strongly advocate that the final level of customisation should always be in the hands of the person preparing the meal. Our campaign 'Your Vada, Your Way Da!' perfectly aligns with this philosophy, allowing individuals to create vadas - with the Vada 2.0 - according to their personal taste."
iD Squeeze & Fry Vada Batter 2.0 offers the quickest and smartest solution to all your vada cravings, particularly during the monsoons! The freshly prepared batter helps you make yummy, wholesome, perfectly-shaped vadas at home, while the new and improved packaging ensures that the vadas are tailored to your liking.
Currently, iD caters to over 45 cites, across 30,000 retail stores in India, UAE, US and UK. The Bengaluru-based brand’s extensive natural and healthy product range includes Idly and Dosa Batter, Ragi Idly and Dosa Batter, Rice Rava Idly Batter, Malabar Parota, Wheat Lachha Paratha, Homestyle Paratha, Wheat Chapati, Soft & Creamy Paneer, Creamy Thick Curd, ‘Squeeze and Fry’ Vada Batter, and three customised blends of Instant Filter Coffee Liquid and Coffee Powder.