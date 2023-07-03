iD Fresh launches Vada Batter 2.0 - Your Vada, your way Da!

Commenting on its latest innovation, PC Musthafa, CEO and co-founder of iD Fresh Food, said, “I am a firm believer in keeping things simple. It took us three years and countless failed attempts to get the packaging right for the vada batter the first time. In order to get the hole in the centre of the vada, we had to blend the complex art of traditional vada-making with the simple science of modern technology. In its upgraded version, we have incorporated all the valuable customer feedback we have received over the years in order to deliver a better product and happier customer experience, without compromising on health, taste, or convenience factors. At iD, we have always listened to our customers and we will continue to do so. I’m excited to find out the customer response to iD Squeeze & Fry Vada Batter 2.0.”