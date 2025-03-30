iD Fresh’s new packaging puts transparency front & center, invites kids to audit its factory

On the account of World Idli Day and as a part of its annual TransparenSee initiative, iD Fresh Food unveiled its latest, new, bold, and refreshed packaging reflecting its on-going commitment to transparency and innovation.

With TransparenSee campaign, iD Fresh has been opening its doors to consumers, giving them a firsthand look at its production process.In the first two editions, the company live-streamed its operations, offering complete visibility into how its products are made. Last year, grandmothers were invited to the factory to personally evaluate the process, and their seal of approval reinforced the brand’s commitment to quality and authenticity.

Continuing its innovative approach, this year, the company took a step by inviting school children to audit its factory—putting its processes under the sharp, inquisitive eyes of the next generation. Far from being mere spectators, the children asked bold, insightful, and thought-provoking questions that challenged the team to think differently and reinforced the brand’s commitment to complete transparency.

Taking its commitment a step further, the company made a bold, disruptive move with its Limited-Edition Packs, emphasising and reinforcing the key messages like No Soda, No Preservatives, and Untouched by Hand and with all ingredients clearly listed upfront. This clean, minimalist look will be featured for an exclusive period of two weeks, ensuring that consumers can instantly recognise the brand’s commitment to transparency without having to search for details on the back of the pack.

The packaging also features a scannable code that links to a video showcasing iD’s state-of-the-art factory, where fresh, authentic, and preservative-free products are crafted. This initiative empowers consumers to understand exactly what goes into their food and how it's made.

The campaign will be launched across the brand’s social media platforms and print media, creating a widespread impact and sparking conversations about food transparency. It will also feature a video documenting the children’s entire tour of the factory, capturing their curiosity, insightful questions, and genuine reactions as they witness how clean, preservative-free food is made.

Commenting on the bold new packaging, Gaurav Kwatra, CMO, iD Fresh, said, “Today’s consumers are more discerning than ever, actively seeking transparency and authenticity in the food they consume. With this bold new packaging, we are not only declaring our commitment to clean, preservative-free food—we are also demonstrating it. By offering consumers a direct view into our production process, we aim to deepen trust and reaffirm iD’s promise of delivering only the freshest and most authentic food.”

To be launched on World Idli Day 2021, the one-of-its-kind, unique TransparenSee campaign was conceived by the brand to create awareness about eating clean, fresh, and preservative-free food while encouraging transparent packaging for consumers across the fresh food sector. The campaign will showcase iD Fresh’s fully automated, state-of-the-art factory—fondly referred to as the Giant Home Kitchen—spread across 80,000 sq. ft. at Anekal, Karnataka.

As part of the campaign this year, global CEO and co-founder, PC Musthafa, along with the Chief Manufacturing Officer, GLN Murthy, invited around 50+ next generation of changemakers— school students to tour its factory and explore how fresh, preservative-free food is made with cutting-edge innovation and innovative packaging. The school students engaged in a thought-provoking Q&A session with PC Musthafa, exploring topics around clean labels and preservative-free food. They also received a comprehensive tour of the facility, where they posed insightful questions about the production process. This initiative aims to instill a sense of responsibility among the next generation to embrace clean eating habits.

To actively enable kids to have this awareness, iD Fresh has also initiated factory visits since the last couple of years for schools and colleges weekly tours.

Speaking about this year’s campaign and TransparenSee initiatives, PC Musthafa, CEO and Co-founder, iD Fresh Food, said, “We were truly excited to host the changemakers of tomorrow—curious and insightful school students—at our factory this year as part of the TransparenSee campaign. These young minds are the real beacons of change, and it was refreshing to see their genuine interest in understanding how packaged food can be preservative-free. It turned out to be the toughest audit we’ve ever faced! Their thought-provoking questions during the Q&A session were so challenging and reflected a deep curiosity about clean eating and honest labeling. We also took this opportunity to educate them about the importance of reading labels and making informed choices about the food they consume. At iD, we see it as our responsibility to provide transparent, honest, and clean-labeled food to consumers. This new bold packaging is a step further in reinforcing that commitment, making it easier for consumers to understand what they’re eating and how it’s made.”