iD Fresh Food's new TVC celebrates India's love for parotas

iD Fresh Food, a fresh food brand, announced the launch of its new TVC campaign, a celebration of the universal love for parotas. The brand states that the dish, known by various names such as Paratha, Barota, Parotta, Parantha, and Brota, is enjoyed differently across the country. The campaign highlights these variations while underscoring that parotas are universally loved.

Advertisment

The brand’s new campaign promotes the convenience of enjoying fresh, authentic, preservative-free parathas at home. It highlights the ease and taste of having them for lunch, dinner, or breakfast.

Parathas are enjoyed on various occasions, offering a satisfying meal that fits into daily life. The new TVC shows moments like late-night cravings and family meals, highlighting iD’s focus on providing tasty, comforting food. The campaign uses relatable storytelling to show how a soft, flaky parota can enhance any moment.

Directed by Basil Joseph, a well-known South Indian filmmaker, the TVC delivers an authentic and relatable touch. Basil’s style adds warmth and humour, highlighting the shared love for parottas across regions.

Gaurav Kwatra - CMO, iD Fresh Food, shared, "At iD Fresh, we see food as a bridge that connects people, creating moments of warmth and joy. Parotas, loved by all but pronounced differently across regions, perfectly embody this spirit of unity. Through this campaign, we celebrate how a simple meal can spark meaningful connections and happy memories.”

The TVC shows characters from different backgrounds bonding over iD parotas. From debates on how to say "parota" to shared family moments, the campaign highlights how the dish brings people together.

Basil Joseph - Indian film director and actor, commented, “Bringing this campaign to life was an exciting experience. Parottas are a beloved staple across the country, and we wanted to capture that shared love in an entertaining and relatable way. The film is a tribute to the joy that food brings, and I hope it resonates with audiences everywhere.”

The campaign will be launched across iD’s digital and social media platforms and will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu. Designed and conceptualised by Saritha Rajagopal, the creative director.