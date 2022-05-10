IdeateLabs bags the digital marketing mandate for White Oak Capital Management

On winning the mandate, Vrutika Dawda, director, IdeateLabs, commented, "We will plan and execute the go-to-market strategy to launch the brand and its offerings for the retail investor on a Pan India scale. We will be using a two-pronged approach of brand building and tactical communication to achieve the business objectives effectively. The entire strategy will be crafted to connect and engage with a cross-section of audiences leveraging the brand’s legacy of astute investment management.”

Prateek Pant, chief business officer, White Oak Capital Management, said, "We are embarking on a journey of reaching out to the retail investor across the country and wanted to partner with an agency with expertise in the industry & understanding of the digital ecosystem. IdeateLabs well understood our vision and the strategy presented by the team aligned well with our objectives. We are hopeful that it will be a successful association, and new milestones will be set together."