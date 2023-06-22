IdeateLabs conceptualizes Unbranded to Branded campaign for Fashion Factory

The campaign features two quirky digital films that capture the joy of shopping at the exchange festival.
IdeateLabs, one of India's largest digital-first marketing solutions providers, has conceptualized and created a digital campaign for the 'Unbranded to Branded' Exchange Festival for Fashion Factory, a division of Reliance Retail. The campaign encourages customers to exchange their old clothes and shoes for a value of up to Rs. 400 and get an additional discount of up to 50% on new, branded clothes.
The campaign is led by two digital films that playfully use "ex" to reveal the exchange offer in different scenarios. The campaign idea stays true to the DNA of Fashion Factory, of bringing branded fashion to all at the most affordable rates.
Unbranded to Branded festival started at the beginning of this month and ends on June 25, 2023, and is promoted through a variety of digital channels, including social media. The target audience for the campaign includes young fashion enthusiasts, sustainability advocates, budget-conscious shoppers, fashion innovators, and early adopters.
"We are excited to partner with Fashion Factory in this fun campaign," said Raman R.S. Minhas, CCO, IdeateLabs. "The U2B campaign is a great property that powers Fashion Factory to reach a wide audience and drive sales. We needed that balance of engaging content and offer push, which happened when the team hit upon the creative device of "ex". We believe the campaign will resonate with the audience and further establish Fashion Factory as India's leading value fashion retailer."