IdeateLabs wins 360-degree marketing mandate for Hafele India

Commenting on this partnership, Sanjay Swami, head - marketing services, Hafele India said, “We were looking to partner with an agency who understands the luxury lifestyle industry on one hand, and who has a holistic brand perspective, on the other. Having been partners for a few years on the digital front, IdeateLabs understands our brand and our growth plans in India and South Asia regions. We are entering a phase of dynamic growth and are confident that IdeateLabs is the right partner who can help us get there”.

Häfele is an international leader in the manufacturing and supply, space for kitchen fitting, furniture fittings and architectural hardware. With a legacy of over 95 years, Hafele India has expanded its product portfolio to Appliances, Lighting, Sanitaryware and Surfaces.