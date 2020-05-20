IdeateLabs wins multiple new business accounts

IdeateLabs, one of India’s largest independent digital-first creative agencies has won multiple new accounts recently and is rapidly diversifying its offerings across a full spectrum of services. The recent wins include renowned names like TATA Tele Business Services, UTI Mutual Fund, TransUnion CIBIL, IDC Technologies and Ashwin Sheth Group amongst the prominent names which caters to varied industries such as Telecom, BFSI, Information Solutions and Data Analytics, IT Services, and Real Estate respectively.
IdeateLabs will be offering these brands a wide range of services, including managing end-to-end digital solutions, communication strategy, performance marketing, lead generation, creative execution, campaign planning, social media management and digital asset mandates.
The agency is aggressively expanding their foothold in the Indian as well as the international markets and is very excited about the upcoming work, lined up with several top brands.
Commenting on the latest win Vrutika Dawda, director, IdeateLabs said, “We are excited to bag mandates for some of the most prominent brands, spread across varied industry domains. We aim to realise the brands’ true potential by ‘building conversations’ – which is also our brand philosophy – between the brands and their customers.”
Here’s a look at the various accounts IdeateLabs have acquired. Tata Tele Business Services is focused on digital, creative and online reputation management. The agency is also helping Tata in unearthing industry insights, slicing its B2B audience and crafting relevant messaging to help them purchase the right connectivity solutions.
UTI Mutual Funds is one of the top asset management companies in India. The agency has taken charge of their digital assets across the Mutual Fund as well as their Investor Education initiative “Swatantra”.
With Transunion CIBIL, India’s leading credit information company, the aim is to create information solutions that enable businesses to grow and give consumers faster, cheaper access to credit and other services.
IDC Technologies is a premier technology services organization with a primary focus in IT services that helps clients achieve their technology objectives with faster ROI and time-to-market capability. While, with Ashwin Sheth Group, the real estate company, IdeateLabs will be managing digital & social media, ORM and SEO requirements.
Amidst the slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, IdeateLabs continues to manage and service their existing business, even as they forge new business relationships. The agency is expected to report a healthy start of this quarter and is currently seeing rapid growth with the growing focus on digital solutions in the Pandemic.