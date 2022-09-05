IDFC Mutual Fund appoints Mirum as the digital partner

The account will be serviced by Mirum’s in-house teams from their Mumbai office.
Mirum, a premier full-service digital solutions agency from the WPP Group, has won the digital duties for IDFC Mutual Fund, one of India’s leading mutual fund house.
As part of the mandate, Mirum will deliver a bouquet of digital services for IDFC MF. Mirum will provide brand strategy, creative services and manage social media platforms for the brand. Mirum, a Salesforce Crest Consulting Partner, will implement Salesforce Marketing Cloud and provide managed services for a seamless marketing automation solution. IDFC MF will also be utilizing Mirum’s technology services for web development, UI/UX and SEO.
Commenting on the win, Mihir Karkare, EVP, Mirum India said, "We are happy to partner with IDFC Mutual Fund. It is a proud moment for Mirum to win such a large digital mandate and bears a testimony for our digital capabilities. We look forward to service the IDFC MF account and are confident of delivering a seamless solution.”
Mirum is a leading digital solutions agency with a pan-India footprint, offering 360-degree solutions in digital marketing for over 50 brands, with an in-house team of 300+ professionals. Mirum offers a bouquet of digital services across Social Listening & ORM, Digital Strategy, Media Planning, Creative Services, Healthcare Marketing, Tech Builds and Marketing Automation solutions. Mirum is a Wunderman Thompson company and part of the WPP Group.