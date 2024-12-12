IGP highlights office gifting with gangster-themed secret Santa ad

With Christmas around the corner, a time when corporate offices come alive with festive cheer and playful secret Santa traditions, IGP has unveiled its latest witty ad film. Part of the Amazing Gifts, Samay Par campaign, set in a gangster-themed era, the ad showcases an office-like secret Santa event where "gangsters" play caricatures of workplace personalities exchange gifts that perfectly match their unique traits.

From the "resume embellisher" to the "colleague on the verge of termination," the narrative ties these personas to relatable workplace archetypes. With a tagline advising viewers to avoid HR embarrassment and get ideal gifts from IGP, the campaign reinforces the platform's reputation as the go-to solution for thoughtful and timely gifting.

“Office gifting is a growing trend, with Secret Santa events alone seeing a significant rise in participation year-over-year,” said Tarun Joshi, founder and CEO of IGP. “With this campaign, we’ve tackled the real challenge of finding the perfect Secret Santa gift while highlighting the convenience, diversity, and quality that IGP offers. As one of the largest international gifting platforms, we provide businesses and individuals with over 1500+ unique gifting options, supported by delivery to over 150 countries. This campaign reflects our vision to make corporate gifting seamless, impactful, and accessible, bringing thoughtful gifting to the forefront.”

The campaign combines humour with relatability, spotlighting IGP's expansive selection of unique, thoughtful gifts and convenient delivery services. It resonates with audiences by turning a workplace tradition into a memorable storytelling moment.