IGP launches 'Amazing Gifts, Samay Par' campaign for Raksha Bandhan

Tarun Joshi, founder and CEO of IGP says, “With 'Amazing Gifts, Samay Par,' we’re transforming how people think about timely gifting. We believe that gifts are most impactful when they arrive at the perfect moment, so we’ve crafted this campaign to highlight the principle. The value of a gift diminishes whether it’s late or early, and we’ve nailed this with our 'Amazing Gifts, Samay Par' approach. We’re excited to launch with our Raksha Bandhan film and to showcase how timely gifts truly make a difference!”