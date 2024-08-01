IGP launches 'Amazing Gifts, Samay Par' campaign for Raksha Bandhan

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign is conceptualised by Talented and executed by First December Films.
IGP, an international gifts platform, launches the inaugural ad under its Amazing Gifts, Samay Par campaign, celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan. Highlighting the significance of timely gifting, the campaign emphasises that the act of gifting transcends time, connecting hearts across distances.
The narrative, inspired by the iconic and nostalgic statement "Main Samay Hu" with the original voiceover of Harish Bhimani is from the Indian mythology series Mahabharata. The ad humorously reminds the audience that it's time to send Rakhis to your siblings—be it the younger brother, the elder brother, or the brother 'stuck in the honeymoon phase.' This playful concept underscores the unique quirks of sibling relationships and encourages customers to embrace the joy of Rakhi gifting.
The first ad, set in the Ice Age—one of the many time periods explored in the campaign—humorously reimagines Raksha Bandhan and showcases the different types of sibling bonds, emphasising that each deserves unique love and appreciation by sending #AmazingGiftsSamayPar.
Tarun Joshi, founder and CEO of IGP says, “With 'Amazing Gifts, Samay Par,' we’re transforming how people think about timely gifting. We believe that gifts are most impactful when they arrive at the perfect moment, so we’ve crafted this campaign to highlight the principle. The value of a gift diminishes whether it’s late or early, and we’ve nailed this with our 'Amazing Gifts, Samay Par' approach. We’re excited to launch with our Raksha Bandhan film and to showcase how timely gifts truly make a difference!”
IGP has onboarded Talented, a creative agency, to bring the campaign's vision to life. Conceptualised by the team at Talented and executed by First December Films, the campaign features eight films—starting with Raksha Bandhan, followed by different occasions and festivals like Diwali, Christmas, Anniversary, Birthdays, Valentine’s Day, and others, that viewers will see throughout the year.
The motive to launch the series is to timely remind people that “Samaya Agya hai” or, it’s time to send gifts.