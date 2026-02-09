IGP launches Valentine’s Day campaign ‘In My Lover Era’

IGP has launched its Valentine’s Day campaign titled ‘In My Lover Era’, focusing on how expressions of love are evolving among younger audiences. The campaign reflects changing cultural attitudes towards relationships, where emotional expression is more open and public.

The initiative draws from how Gen Z and young millennials view relationships, extending beyond romantic partnerships to include friendships, family and self-love. The campaign aims to capture how people articulate emotions in everyday life, both online and offline.

As part of the campaign, IGP has released a Valentine’s Day song titled ‘In My Lover Era’. The track has been made available across multiple streaming platforms and is positioned as a seasonal music release aligned with contemporary expressions of relationships.

The campaign also includes an on-ground digital activation, where participants can scan a QR code to display personal messages on a digital hoarding in real time. In addition, IGP has curated a Valentine’s Day product collection featuring hampers, bouquets and personalised gifting options.

IGP has partnered with jewellery brand Palmonas for a co-curated Valentine’s Day hamper featuring five products. The collaboration is being rolled out primarily through digital platforms, including influencer-led content and social media activity.

Sharing her thoughts on the collaboration, Pallavi Mohadikar, founder, Palmonas, said: “As a founder, I’ve always felt that jewellery carries emotion; it’s a gesture, not just an accessory. Partnering with IGP for Valentine’s Day allows us to bring that sentiment to life in a new way. Together, we’re creating gifting experiences that feel personal, heartfelt, and designed to be remembered,”

Commenting on the campaign, Tarun Joshi, founder and CEO, IGP, said: “With ‘In My Lover Era’, we wanted to reflect how this generation expresses emotion—openly and without filters. At IGP, we believe gifting is one of the most powerful ways to communicate feelings. This campaign brings together thoughtful curation, meaningful partnerships, and tech-led storytelling to help people express love in all its forms, confidently and authentically.”

According to the company, the campaign combines digital storytelling, brand partnerships, curated products and on-ground activations as part of its Valentine’s Day marketing efforts.