IGP partners with Kajol for their Mother’s Day Campaign

She will be the face of IGP's Mother’s Day campaign to celebrate the special bond between mothers and their children.
IGP has announced a partnership with popular Bollywood actress Kajol for their upcoming Mother's Day campaign. Kajol, known for her versatile acting, and playing popular mom roles across films too, has a loving relationship with her children.
Kajol's children, planned a heartwarming surprise for their mother while she was on a set shooting an interview. The surprise was captured on camera and shared on her instagram.
The video shows pecial gifts organised as a surprise for her on mother’s day from IGP's wide range of Mother's Day offerings, including personalized gifts, flowers, cakes and gourmet chocolates. The video captures her emotional reaction to the suprise, which encapsulates the essence of Mother’s day - which is the celebration of the unconditional love between a mother and her children.
IGP's Mother's Day campaign with Kajol aims to highlight the importance of expressing love and appreciation to mothers, who expect nothing and are selfless, but deserve everything special on their special day. The partnership with Kajol, who is known for her strong bond with her children, adds a personal touch to the campaign and resonates with IGP's mission to help people express their emotions through thoughtful gifts.
Through this collaboration, IGP hopes to inspire people to celebrate the special relationship they share with their mothers and express their gratitude and love through heartfelt gestures, just like Kajol’s children did for their mother Kajol in the heartwarming surprise video
Headquartered in Mumbai, IGP.com is a D2C platform for gifting and occasions. The multi-category gifting company offers one of the best-curated collections of festival merchandise, gifts, fresh flowers, cakes, plants, gourmet foods & personalised products for all occasions & festivals. It is India’s first-ever dedicated Gift platform and the exclusive India partner of Interflora, the world’s largest floral gifting company. The brand has a global footprint with customers spanning across 100+ countries and the capability to deliver gifts to over 100+ countries and 1000+ cities in India.