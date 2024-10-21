IGP unveils massive 6-foot-wide & 3-foot-tall hamper this Diwali

For this Diwali, IGP has launched a 6-foot-wide, 3-foot-tall Diwali hamper that’s as big as a person. Handcrafted from premium wood and intricately designed with a blend of traditional and contemporary flair, this creation is a tribute to India’s cultural heritage.
The hamper is large enough to hold 23,000 pieces of Kaju Katli, which would take one person 30 years to finish. It can also fit 4,400 diyas to light up every corner of a bungalow. This reflects IGP's dedication to thoughtful and impactful gifting.
“At IGP, we’ve always believed in making every festival extraordinary, and this Diwali, we wanted to take that vision to a whole new level. Our Diwali hamper, the largest India has ever seen, is not just a gift—it’s a larger-than-life experience that represents tradition, thoughtfulness, and grandeur. We are excited to unveil this creation, as a testament to our commitment to redefining gifting and celebrating India’s rich heritage." said Tarun Joshi, founder and CEO, IGP.
Adding to the excitement, The video follows the journey of the hamper as it travels across various locations, capturing the genuine reactions of people who were amazed and wowed by its sheer size and craftsmanship.