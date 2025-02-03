IGP’s Valentine’s Day ad highlights thoughtful gifts and timely gestures

cInternational Gifts Platform, IGP, takes a leap into the origins of love with the launch of its latest Valentine’s Day ad film under the Amazing Gifts, Samay Par campaign. IGP’s new narrative celebrates the timeless beauty of romance and the art of thoughtful gifting. This tale takes viewers on a journey to the very dawn of time, where love, in its most primal and playful form comes alive with grand yet simple gestures.

Set in a whimsical world where love sparks from the simplest of beginnings, the film highlights the playful and grand gestures that define modern romance, showing that even the most innocent sparks can lead to something magical. Through this story of early love, it captures the drama, innocence, and charm of romance as it transcends eras.

Showcasing thoughtful gifts like rose bouquets, teddy bouquets, and chocolate bouquets, the film adds a fun twist by nodding to the classic style of Indian waiters rapping the menu. This playful touch reminds us that love’s magic lies in the amazing gifts, delivered at the perfect moment, as grand as the emotion it conveys.

Speaking about the campaign, Tarun Joshi, founder and CEO of IGP, said, “Our Valentine’s Day ad puts a creative twist to the timeless appeal of love, celebrating the enduring power of romantic gestures. At IGP, we’re dedicated to transforming these gestures into seamless experiences, offering services like 30-minute delivery in 30+ cities and same-day gifting across 400+ cities. With Valentine’s Day gifting seeing a 30% increase in traffic year-over-year, this campaign will be strategically amplified across multiple marketing channels to maximize its impact and reach. This initiative underscores our commitment to making every heartfelt moment unforgettable.”

The Valentine’s Day edition of Amazing Gifts, Samay Par reflects IGP’s commitment to enriching relationships by bringing back the charm of timeless love. This ad, along with the retro theme echoed across all our Valentine’s Day assets, reinforces the belief that love, no matter how modern, deserves to be celebrated with timeless charm and perfect timing.