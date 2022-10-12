IKEA India launches live streaming shopping experience ‘Live From IKEA’

Commenting on this, Erik Jan Middelhoven, acting country commercial manager, IKEA India said, “India is a digital-first country, and we want to reach out to the many people to become more accessible and showcase IKEA’s range of products to enable a better life at home. We are excited to introduce the concept of ‘Live from IKEA’, that takes the overall customer experience to a new level. IKEA wants to become a part of your celebrations at home and, our live-streaming session will provide the viewers with innovative ideas and solutions to give their homes a festive makeover”