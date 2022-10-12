IKEA India launches live streaming shopping experience ‘Live From IKEA’

The platform enables a better life at home by sharing home furnishing ideas and inspirations and promoting the accessibility of shopping at IKEA for the many people.
IKEA India launches a live streaming shopping experience called Live from IKEA, a series of live episodes where customers can engage with home furnishing experts for ideas and inspirations to live a better life at home. The viewers can also shop for the products being displayed in the live-streaming sessions while getting inspired. Platforms like Live from IKEA enable IKEA as the leader in life at home space and increase accessibility to the many who can experience IKEA shopping digitally.
Themed around the festive season, the next session will air on 14th October 2022 at 6 pm and will be conducted by home furnishing experts at IKEA India. The focus will be on IKEA’s newly launched, made-in-India, festive collection, AROMATISK. Customers can join in through the company’s website or app at their convenience and get first-hand insight on how to get your house ready for festivities.
Commenting on this, Erik Jan Middelhoven, acting country commercial manager, IKEA India said, “India is a digital-first country, and we want to reach out to the many people to become more accessible and showcase IKEA’s range of products to enable a better life at home. We are excited to introduce the concept of ‘Live from IKEA’, that takes the overall customer experience to a new level. IKEA wants to become a part of your celebrations at home and, our live-streaming session will provide the viewers with innovative ideas and solutions to give their homes a festive makeover”
IKEA is leveraging technology to inform and educate the many people on how IKEA’s wide range of well-designed, good quality, accessible, affordable, and sustainable home furnishing products and solutions can help customers live a better Life at Home. The platform ‘Live from IKEA’ will enable the many people of India to learn about décor ideas and home furnishing solutions, ask the home furnishing experts through the chat box, and shop IKEA’s product range showcased during the session. One can always return to the page to view the archived version of the live stream.