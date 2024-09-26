IKEA India urges shoppers to ‘Make Room for All Things Festive’ in new spot

As the festive season approaches, it's that magical time when people across India give their homes a refresh with makeovers, big and small. Closer to the day, everything else is also planned to the T—whether it's deep cleaning, decorating, meal prep, inviting guests, or picking out the right outfits—the checklist is endless. But the heart of the celebration lies in those little moments that add an extra touch of magic.

IKEA India’s new film, ‘Make Room for All Things Festive’, conceptualised by Leo Burnett, captures banter between a young couple as they try and plan their festive party before their guests arrive—chit chatting in the living room, an early dinner followed by ghazals and capturing the perfect group selfie on the couch, leaving viewers with unexpected twists classic of any festive gathering.

The campaign features a series of 10-second videos showing how IKEA products prepare homes for the festive season. Examples include a cocktail glass that serves as a mithai bowl, an armchair that transforms into a selfie spot, a lamp that doubles as a karaoke mic, and a bed that is both cozy for sleep and spacious for mehendi parties.

Anna Ohlin, country marketing manager, IKEA India, said, "Festivals in India are vibrant celebrations of togetherness, where quality time with loved ones is at the heart of the experience. At IKEA, we are passionate about making Life At Home better for the many people, and we know that the biggest festive moments bring families and friends together. Our 'Make Room for All Things Festive' campaign showcases how our adaptable, affordable, solutions enrich festive experiences, making room for loved ones, traditions, unexpected moments, and cherished memories. With IKEA you can always feel ready for whatever unplanned moment the festive celebrations might bring.”

Rajeev Rakshit, executive director, Leo Burnett India, said, “The campaign captures how Indian festivities truly unfold—plans are made, but the real magic happens when the unexpected takes over. IKEA is there through it all, not by changing the way people celebrate, but by being a natural part of every spontaneous moment. It’s a celebration of how homes come to life during the festive season.”