IKEA India's Anamorphic Billboard showcases multifunctional furniture solutions

A standout feature of the campaign is the hyper-realistic anamorphic 3D installation. This installation goes beyond traditional presentations, creatively breathing life into IKEA's creations, and inviting viewers to experience the immersive journey, themselves. As the curtains rise, the MINNEN Bed extends, showcasing its extendable feature and how it grows with the child and accommodates different sizes. The GLADOM Tray table is a versatile piece that can be used as a side table, a coffee table, or a serving tray. The NORDEN Table showcases its varying utility, as a foldable table that can be used as a study table or a console table making space for children to play. Together, these iconic products seamlessly weave a narrative of democratic design, multifunctionality, and adaptability.