IKEA India's Anamorphic Billboard showcases multifunctional furniture solutions

IKEA India, the leading home furnishing brand, has unveiled an anamorphic OOH billboard to showcase its multifunctional furniture solutions at the Garuda Mall, Bengaluru. The campaign spotlights a selection of versatile home furnishing solutions designed to effortlessly fit into the heart of Indian households.
At the heart of the campaign are three distinct pieces. The NORDEN Table, the GLADOM Tray table, and the MINNEN Bed. These products by have been thoughtfully designed to resonate with the desires and needs of Indian consumers. The campaign revolves around three concepts: furniture that makes space for you, furniture that moves with you, and furniture that grows with you. These facets showcase how IKEA India’s products can optimize your space, adapt to your changing lifestyle, and support your growth and development.
A standout feature of the campaign is the hyper-realistic anamorphic 3D installation. This installation goes beyond traditional presentations, creatively breathing life into IKEA's creations, and inviting viewers to experience the immersive journey, themselves. As the curtains rise, the MINNEN Bed extends, showcasing its extendable feature and how it grows with the child and accommodates different sizes. The GLADOM Tray table is a versatile piece that can be used as a side table, a coffee table, or a serving tray. The NORDEN Table showcases its varying utility, as a foldable table that can be used as a study table or a console table making space for children to play. Together, these iconic products seamlessly weave a narrative of democratic design, multifunctionality, and adaptability.