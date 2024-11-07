IKEA India’s new OOH ad gives filmy twist to its furniture

IKEA India has rolled out a new OOH campaign across Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad that taps into relatable dialogues and songs. Each reference uses wordplay by pairing IKEA product names with popular movie dialogues to promote its range of home furnishings.

The campaign connects with audiences across cities by drawing on movie moments. In Mumbai, “BILLY, BILLY, BILLY; Aaja, Aaja, Aaja” refers to a BILLY bookshelf from IKEA. In Hyderabad, “TAGGADeley” refers to the clock, and in Bangalore, “Mungaru MALM e” showcases the MALM dresser. By pairing product names from IKEA with cinematic lines, the campaign resonates with local pop culture.

Jayendra Gupta, country integrated media manager, said, "These iconic dialogues hold a special place in people’s hearts—just as our product names have become memorable worldwide. We are globally known for creating strong pop culture moments in advertising, but in India, we want to bring more nuance to every market we communicate with. By pairing our products with these classic lines and songs, we’re bringing IKEA closer to home and adding a touch of humour that everyone can enjoy.”