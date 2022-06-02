IKEA introduces new campaign; showcases IKEA’s offerings for the various definitions of a family’s comfort

The campaign highlights IKEA’s value for money proposition and showcases how IKEA products make all members of the family happy – in different ways.
IKEA, the world’s leading Swedish home furnishing brand launched a new integrated campaign in India across television, OOH, and digital channels.
The campaign focuses on IKEA’s wide range of home furnishing solutions providing value for money and serving multiple purposes for each family member. Under this campaign, IKEA has released two TVCs, featuring two of its iconic products for the living room and bedroom.
The first commercial showcases IKEA’s GAMMALBYN sofa, which has a beautiful ergonomic design, and offers great comfort and space for the full family. The sofa’s wide range of colours and value for money proposition is highlighted in the commercial.
The second commercial focuses on how an ideal bedroom should be, and the significance of having a bed that fits well with the aesthetic of the home. The spotlight is on the multifunctionality of IKEA’s SONGESAND bed, which is comfortable, well-designed, offers utility, and comes with ample storage.
Commenting on the new campaign, Kavitha Rao, Country Commercial Manager, IKEA India said, “At IKEA, we understand the need of having a home that truly resonates with how our customers feel, and therefore, we have designed our offerings to suit our customers’ needs. We aim to bring great design that is functional and affordable into the lives of our customers and make their everyday better. We offer a wide range of over 8000 products that enable customers to furnish their homes to cater to the diverse needs of the family.”