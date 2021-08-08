IKEA invites customers to its loyalty program with meatball-scented candles

When IKEA opened its first store in India in 2018, many, who had frequented its stores abroad, were stunned by the absence of the Swedish meatballs in its cafeteria menu. Keeping religious sentiments in mind, IKEA had replaced them with chicken meatballs.

Such is the love for the iconic dish that some reports suggest that IKEA sells about one billion meatballs worldwide every year. In response to that love, the home furnishing brand has now launched a limited edition Swedish meatball-scented candle. IKEA will be gifting it to its loyalty program members as part of its 10th anniversary celebrations.