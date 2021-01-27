IKEA joins the Bernie Sanders memewagon, rolls out a hilarious ad for its folding chair and mittens

It tells you to “Get The Look” of the US senator from President Joe Biden’s inauguration.
The image of a bemittened, arms folded, legs crossed, and scowling behind a mask US senator Bernie Sanders at President Joe Biden’s inauguration has become 2021’s hottest meme
Ever since he was photographed at the inauguration, Sanders’ meme has carved itself a nice spot in pop culture. From movie scenes and tourist locations to random unexpected places, he was everywhere.
IKEA, a furniture and home accessories brand has released a hilarious ad promoting its folding chair and mittens featuring the senator. Made by Ogilvy Greece, The caption on the ad says, “Get The Look.”
We (afaqs!) remember IKEA doing something similar for HBO's Game of Thrones. The show's actors wore animal skins to protect themselves from the harsh winter. But, they didn't wear real animal skins and wore faux animal skins from IKEA instead. The brand, in a brilliant move, decided to do some moment marketing featuring its employees.
The mittens, it turns out, were a gift to the senator from school teacher Jen Ellis who’s now swamped with requests from people.
Such has been the popularity of the meme that CNN reported, “A handmade crocheted doll inspired by the viral inauguration meme of Sen. Bernie Sanders raised more than $40,000 for Meals on Wheels America when it was sold in an online auction Tuesday.”
Last week, the Bernie Sanders campaign store began to sell T-shirts featuring the senator in his famed inauguration pose. The website said, “100% of proceeds will go to charities in Vermont, including Feeding Chittenden, Chill Foundation, and Vermont community action centers.”