IKEA repositions its brand story for India, moving beyond furniture to feelings

IKEA has announced a new brand position for the Indian market titled ‘It All Starts at Home’, marking a shift in how the company plans to engage with consumers as it focuses on long-term growth in the country.

The new positioning reflects changes in the way Indian homes are being used, with residential spaces increasingly serving multiple purposes such as work, learning, fitness, and small businesses. IKEA said the updated direction acknowledges how traditional and modern lifestyles often coexist within the same household, influencing everyday living patterns and aspirations.

Patrik Antoni, CEO, IKEA India, said, “When we arrived in 2018, our focus was on welcoming people into IKEA and helping them experience our stores, our range, our prices, and life at home philosophy. Since then, the relationship has deepened. We have spent time in Indian homes, listened to how people live, and seen how expectations from home have expanded. This new brand position reflects our belief in India’s potential and sets the blueprint for our next chapter, where we aim to reach twice as many consumers.

The company stated that the new brand position will guide its approach across products, services, and customer experiences, including physical stores, digital platforms, and service offerings. IKEA said it aims to improve accessibility across different home sizes, budgets, and consumer needs.

Since entering India in 2018, IKEA has expanded its presence through a combination of physical and digital channels. The company said its brand awareness has increased during this period, with top-of-mind recall rising from 4% at launch to 43% currently.

Going forward, IKEA plans to continue expanding through multiple retail formats, online platforms, and service-led touchpoints in more Indian cities. The brand said it will focus on solutions for small spaces, multifunctional living, and everyday household needs.

The new brand positioning will be implemented through a 360-degree rollout across advertising, digital and social platforms, creator collaborations, and in-store and online experiences. As part of this effort, IKEA India has released a brand manifesto and announced a series of films highlighting real-life stories from Indian homes. The first film features YouTube creator Kabita Singh, known for her channel Kabita’s Kitchen, which began in a home kitchen and has since grown to a large digital audience.