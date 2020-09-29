IKEA’s ad talks about homes that express who we are

As we are likely to work from home for a long time, we’re bound to pay more attention to the space we live in.
We’ve spent most of our time indoors and we will most likely continue to do so for the rest of the year and perhaps a good part of 2021 as well - the pandemic has forced us indoors for good.
This means for the first time in ages, we will put in more effort to make our home a space that reflects who we are, something we couldn’t earlier due to time crunch. IKEA’s new ad reflects this cultural change.
Called “Home is where it all begins”, we see a family of four turn their balcony into a gorgeous little garden with items procured from IKEA. Whenever a new change happens in our lives, it’s often reflected first in our homes and that’s what this ad portrays.
It’s YouTube description says, “From new dreams to the many new beginnings, our home gets the first taste of it all. Where we pick up new habits, write new stories, create new traditions, this is the place where we open our hearts to changes big and small. After all, home is where it all begins.”
This ad is part of IKEA’s ‘#MakeEverydayBrighter’ campaign, the brand’s maiden India campaign that was made in partnership with Dentsu Impact.
The more we stay indoors, the more brands will cater to our needs to redecorate or refurnish our homes. For instance, paints major Asian Paints now offers an interior design service.