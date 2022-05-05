IKEA’s latest campaign in Mumbai Shows Its Flagship Store as a Retail Destination for Its Customers

IKEA will roll out the campaign in different phases and aims to reach out to the many people of Mumbai.
IKEA recently launched an integrated campaign in Mumbai with an aim to encourage Mumbaikars to visit the IKEA stores in Worli and Navi Mumbai called ‘TRIP KIYA TO IKEA’. The campaign positions the IKEA stores as the most exciting retail destination in Mumbai that one should visit. With 8000+ products sprawling across 4.3 lakh sq.ft, catering to the many needs of all members in a family , biggest children play area SMÅLAND in IKEA globally, Swedish restaurant and bistro serving delectable delights, IKEA provides irresistible reasons to visit the stores in Navi Mumbai and Worli for every member of the family.
As a part of the new campaign to make “IKEA experience” available for everyone, IKEA is also providing a shuttle bus service for customers from April 18 – in the Thane area. This will enable customers to plan their visit to the IKEA Navi Mumbai store even more conveniently. IKEA will roll out the campaign in different phases and aims to reach out to the many people of Mumbai through different communication channels covering print, digital, OOH and radio.
Commenting on the campaign, Alan Buckle, Market Manager – Mumbai, IKEA India, says, “IKEA is for the many people and so is our store experience. Through the “Trip Kiya To IKEA” campaign we encourage the many Mumbaikars to plan a fun day out with their family or loved ones to have an immersive experience of everything that IKEA Navi Mumbai and IKEA Worli City stores have to offer. We are directing our efforts towards providing easy accessibility to IKEA Mumbai stores and taking all possible steps to make it a memorable experience for everyone to be at IKEA stores.”
IKEA launched Maharashtra’s first store IKEA Navi Mumbai in December 2020 and the Worli store a year later, in December 2021. Both IKEA stores have a massive range of home furnishing products available and work as a one-stop-shop solution for the consumers’ home furnishing needs, providing something for everyone.
Conceptualized with the focus on the topical season of IPL, IKEA's TVC is extremely relatable to all the cricket and home furnishing lovers. The new TVCs are a part of the Trip Kiya to IKEA campaign streaming on Disney Hotstar.