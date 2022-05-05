IKEA’s latest campaign in Mumbai Shows Its Flagship Store as a Retail Destination for Its Customers

Commenting on the campaign, Alan Buckle, Market Manager – Mumbai, IKEA India, says, “IKEA is for the many people and so is our store experience. Through the “Trip Kiya To IKEA” campaign we encourage the many Mumbaikars to plan a fun day out with their family or loved ones to have an immersive experience of everything that IKEA Navi Mumbai and IKEA Worli City stores have to offer. We are directing our efforts towards providing easy accessibility to IKEA Mumbai stores and taking all possible steps to make it a memorable experience for everyone to be at IKEA stores.”