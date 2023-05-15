IKEA's latest campaign showcases its home furnishing products as the real heroes

NORDEN Table, GLADOM Tray table, and MINNEN Bed are unique to IKEA and unique for the Indian consumers for a better everyday life at home. The first commercial features two kids studying around NORDEN table and how the table is folded to make space for their friends to play along. The second commercial highlights GLADOM tray table’s unique feature as a tray and a tabletop. A mother easily solves her kid’s issue of not fitting into the bed by making the MINNEN extendable bed grow bigger for her growing kid’s needs.