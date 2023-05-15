IKEA's latest campaign showcases its home furnishing products as the real heroes

IKEA India features their iconic home furnishing products - NORDEN Table, GLADOM Tray table, and MINNEN Bed with a surprise element in the new campaign.
IKEA India has launched its latest TVC campaign demonstrating multifunctional home furnishing solutions for consumers. The TVCs focus on iconic IKEA products and how seamlessely it fits into the Indian households. It highlights the unique quality of the porducts and the surprise element it brings along through multifunctionality.
NORDEN Table, GLADOM Tray table, and MINNEN Bed are unique to IKEA and unique for the Indian consumers for a better everyday life at home. The first commercial features two kids studying around NORDEN table and how the table is folded to make space for their friends to play along. The second commercial highlights GLADOM tray table’s unique feature as a tray and a tabletop. A mother easily solves her kid’s issue of not fitting into the bed by making the MINNEN extendable bed grow bigger for her growing kid’s needs.
Anna Ohlin, country marketing manager, IKEA India said “We are aware of the evolving needs of our customers. With our new campaign, we are providing customers with endless possibilities while creating a functional living space for their homes. Our goal at IKEA is to ensure that living in a smaller space doesn't compromise your comfort. Our TV commercials invite our viewers to discover the endless possibilities of multifunctional furniture and unlock their homes' potential with IKEA’s home furnishing solutions.”
The TVCs capture the essence of IKEA’s mission to create a better everyday life for the many people by providing well-designed, good quality, affordable, and sustainable home furnishing products. The TVCs will go live across television, print, OOH, and social media from 15th May onwards.