By afaqs! news bureau
Advertising

I'm still in the game, boss, says Rishabh Pant in Zomato’s new ad

Ahead of Tata IPL 2023, the cricketer makes his first ad appearance, post his near-fatal car accident in December.

Ahead of the much-awaited Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, leading food delivery brand Zomato has partnered with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant for its latest campaign.

Following his near-fatal car accident near Roorkee on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on December 30, 2022, Pant was cast aside for this IPL season.

In the 35-second ad, he can be seen sharing his unflinching love for cricket, as well as food.

Pant, 25, mentions that while he's on a break from cricket, food has been his constant partner in ensuring a speedy recovery.

"I'm still in the game, boss," he asserts, and tells his fans that he will be a part of this game with 'ZPL', Zomato's in-app gaming property.

Cricket fans can play 'ZPL', and earn rewards and discounts, while ordering their favourite treats on Zomato.

Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com
ZomatoCricketRishabh PantTATA IPL 2023