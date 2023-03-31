I'm still in the game, boss, says Rishabh Pant in Zomato’s new ad

Ahead of Tata IPL 2023, the cricketer makes his first ad appearance, post his near-fatal car accident in December.
Ahead of the much-awaited Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, leading food delivery brand Zomato has partnered with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant for its latest campaign.
Following his near-fatal car accident near Roorkee on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on December 30, 2022, Pant was cast aside for this IPL season.
In the 35-second ad, he can be seen sharing his unflinching love for cricket, as well as food.
Pant, 25, mentions that while he's on a break from cricket, food has been his constant partner in ensuring a speedy recovery.
"I'm still in the game, boss," he asserts, and tells his fans that he will be a part of this game with 'ZPL', Zomato's in-app gaming property.
Cricket fans can play 'ZPL', and earn rewards and discounts, while ordering their favourite treats on Zomato.