Imara unveils new collection with ‘You are the celebration’ campaign

The campaign aims at celebrating the unique individuality of every woman with Imara’s latest collection.
Imara, a GOAT Brand Labs fashion label has introduced its autumn/winter collection of 2023 with a new brand campaign ‘You are the celebration’. It revolves around the vibrant and multifaceted nature of every woman, emphasizing Imara as the protagonist of every celebration.
Imara's brand positioning revolves around the personality of its target audience – modern, dynamic women who proudly express their individuality, regardless of age or background. The new collection of ethnic and fusion wear, featuring trendy cuts, colors, styles and silhouettes, complements the distinctive personality of women.
Speaking about the campaign, Shouvik Roy, chief brand officer, GOAT Brand Labs, said, "Imara believes that it is ‘You’ who is the real beating heart of every occasion, and our new collection enables you to be your sparkling authentic self during this festive time and beyond. Imara is eager to be your wardrobe favourite and your partner in crime in all your celebratory dos.”
The collection is available on Imara’s official website and select Shoppers Stop outlets across the country.