Imbue Natural onboards Lyxel&Flamingo as Digital Marketing Partner

Aastha Sharma, co-founder, Imbue, says, “Imbue on its path to becoming the one-stop destination for all ‘Awkward-Essentials’ is all set to redefine the consumer journey of discovery, trial, buying and post-purchase services in a safe, education-led & experiential manner. Recent consumer trends show that women are becoming more aware & vocal about their awkward needs. With the fast-changing nature of consumer outreach, emerging new business opportunities and in line with our strategy of being digital-first, we are very excited to partner with Lyxel&Flamingo and take forward our mission to de-stigmatise feminine wellness. The team’s infectious energy and sensitive approach to the subject shall positively propel both companies to create a winning formula for the consumer. We found Lyxel&Flamingo to have the right mindset to help us translate our strategy and vision into a new reality for our consumers.”