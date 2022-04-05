Imbue Natural onboards Lyxel&Flamingo as Digital Marketing Partner

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.
Following a multi-agency pitch, Imbue Natural, one of India’s fastest-emerging personal hygiene and wellness brands for women, has joined hands with the Gurugram-based digital marketing agency Lyxel&Flamingo to manage the brand’s media marketing mandate, which entails search advertising, discovery and display advertising, platform-specific ads, SEO, influencer management, and digital media buying. The agency is entrusted with leveraging its collective creative, strategic, and media marketing skills to enhance brand recall, brand loyalty, digital footfall, engagement, and conversions.
Imbue Natural is a female-first brand that draws inspiration, wisdom, and values entirely from nature.
“To be their voice and create a safe platform where we can initiate dialogue about issues related to women’s health that are often neglected or ignored for no greater reason than mere inconvenience,” is the mission that drives the brand, and is clearly reflected in their products.
While their wide range of Ayurveda-backed products is suitable for everyone, their intimate, menstrual, and sexual wellness ranges are curated specially to cater to women and their ever-evolving wellness needs. To help them ‘embrace the awkward’. No traces of anything synthetic or unnatural, including artificial colours or fragrances, parabens, petrochemicals, urea, can be found in any of the products. Known best for its quality and values, Imbue has already become a go-to one-stop destination for women. The brand’s portfolio of products is retailed across leading e-commerce platforms and its online store: https://imbuenatural.com/
Aastha Sharma, co-founder, Imbue, says, “Imbue on its path to becoming the one-stop destination for all ‘Awkward-Essentials’ is all set to redefine the consumer journey of discovery, trial, buying and post-purchase services in a safe, education-led & experiential manner. Recent consumer trends show that women are becoming more aware & vocal about their awkward needs. With the fast-changing nature of consumer outreach, emerging new business opportunities and in line with our strategy of being digital-first, we are very excited to partner with Lyxel&Flamingo and take forward our mission to de-stigmatise feminine wellness. The team’s infectious energy and sensitive approach to the subject shall positively propel both companies to create a winning formula for the consumer. We found Lyxel&Flamingo to have the right mindset to help us translate our strategy and vision into a new reality for our consumers.”
On winning the mandate, Shreyansh Bhandari, chief operating officer, Lyxel&Flamingo says, “We are excited about our partnership with Imbue Natural. Our team of young and passionate professionals believe in the power of a holistic, well rounded digital strategy to create a stronger brand recall and an increased engagement with a brand's key consumer segments. The intimate hygiene and wellness segment in our country is fairly nascent and there is a huge scope to educate users and increase awareness amongst urban Indian women. Backed by our deep and extensive understanding of the digital marketing landscape, we will strive towards magnifying Imbue Natural’s digital communication and engagement to a wider scale.”
As a creative and digital agency, Lyxel&Flamingo helps brands reimagine the future of their business and marketing in a digital environment. The agency is guided by its philosophy of ‘Building For the Future,’ and provides integrated solutions by tapping into the brand’s DNA. With strong in-house production and creative capabilities, Lyxel&Flamingo has emerged as a leading digital-first, full-service marketing agency right from its inception in 2015.