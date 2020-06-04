"Important to nudge people to go back to work": filmmaker R. Balki on his government ad

Balki believes that as the lockdown eases in different states, it’s important for people to responsibly go back to their respective workplaces. "It has been two to three months of actually sitting at home, or working from home. There are a lot of people who don’t work from home, and are just sitting idle. It is also important to nudge people to go back to work and communicate that if they don't go to work, the country will suffer." This is another important message that, Balki says, the government wanted to communicate through the film.