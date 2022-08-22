Impresario Handmade Restaurants celebrates its 20th with month-long festivities

Arshad Syed, executive director, Impresario Handmade Restaurants comments, “20 years in, we can say we’re just getting started. Impresario Handmade Restaurants has always tried to break away from the clutter and create first-of-its-kind dining formats that allow our patrons to truly experience the best that Indian hospitality has to offer. Each brand under the Impresario Handmade Restaurants umbrella tells a unique story, paying homage to European dining, reinventing cafe culture or creating a microcosm of the world under one roof. It is our patrons who have given us the space to constantly create, innovate and thrive and we look forward to many more years of expanding, reinventing and sharing our love for food and drinks with all those who have supported us.”