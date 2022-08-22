Impresario Handmade Restaurants celebrates its 20th with month-long festivities

The film puts you, the customer, as the center of the Impresario story and showcases how you have played a pivotal role in the evolution of the brand over the last twenty years.
Over the last twenty years Impresario Handmade Restaurants have been the backdrop of some of the most serendipitous moments in your life. It’s been the home of many cherished memories - it’s where you sipped your first cocktail, where you had that perfect first date, where you went from just colleagues to friends, where you chilled after you bunked your last lecture in college, it’s the place where families celebrate, businesses were started and where you felt free to be yourself.
You know Impresario Handmade Restaurants as SOCIAL, antiSOCIAL, Smoke House Deli, Salt Water Café, BOSS Burger, Lucknowee, Slink & Bardot, Soufflé S’il Vous Plaît, Prithvi Cafe, and Mocha. Now, as Impresario Handmade Restaurants celebrate their twenty year anniversary, they’re taking you down memory lane to help you relive all those firsts and then some. The celebration will come alive with the launch of an emotionally charged brand film, narrated by the legendary Boman Irani. The film puts you, the customer, as the center of the Impresario story and showcases how you have played a pivotal role in the evolution of the brand over the last twenty years.
The home of many firsts, Impresario introduced the cafe culture into India. They were also the first brand to identify the potential of starting co-working spaces that provide young entrepreneurs and creative thinkers a safe space to set up shop. Creating accepting environments where like-minded artists, musicians, designers and communities can come together to bounce-off ideas, learn, grow and thrive.
Only a handful of restaurants have reached such a momentous milestone and Impresario is not holding back with the celebrations. The festivities include a ₹20 menu that will be available on the 29th and 30th of August. With this menu you can order up signature cocktails and a few dishes for just ₹20! All you need is a couple of ₹20 notes to have a party on the house, well almost!
The month-long celebration will also include a ‘20 Year Menu’, that sees the crowd favourites of the last two decades, making a comeback! Some of the dishes bening featured include Mocha’s Chocolate Avalanche, Salt Water Grill’s Tenderloin Shiitake and Salt Water Cafe’s Polenta Chicken. What’s more is that these dishes will be available across Impresario restaurants. That means you can walk into your friendly neighbourhood SOCIAL and enjoy some comfort food from Smoke House Deli.
Lastly, Impresario Handmade Restaurants has a very special gift for their most loyal customers across all 61 outlets. Each of the loyalists will get an exclusive card that gives them access to celebratory offers, priority seating and other premium benefits and offers for the next 3 months.
Riyaaz Amlani, CEO & MD, Impresario Handmade Restaurants said, “It has been an incredible journey that started with a single cafe. Now, 20 years later, Impresario Handmade Restaurants can be found in most parts of the country. We pride ourselves on creating outlets that are unique and which reflect the spirit of the neighborhoods in which they reside. We aim to create innovations that are approachable, fun and bring communities together for a unique experience. Memories have been made, bonds have been forged and entrepreneurial ventures have been born out of our outposts. Today, we join hands with our customers and raise a glass, to the last two decades and the many years to come.”
Arshad Syed, executive director, Impresario Handmade Restaurants comments, “20 years in, we can say we’re just getting started. Impresario Handmade Restaurants has always tried to break away from the clutter and create first-of-its-kind dining formats that allow our patrons to truly experience the best that Indian hospitality has to offer. Each brand under the Impresario Handmade Restaurants umbrella tells a unique story, paying homage to European dining, reinventing cafe culture or creating a microcosm of the world under one roof. It is our patrons who have given us the space to constantly create, innovate and thrive and we look forward to many more years of expanding, reinventing and sharing our love for food and drinks with all those who have supported us.”